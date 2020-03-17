SCCC to move to online classes March 23

Crusader News

In response to current conditions surrounding the Coronavirus disease, the Seward County Community College executive team has decided to move classes online beginning March 23. Students will be responsible to contact their instructors directly to obtain their coursework. Check email regularly for more information.

Students will still be able to visit campus only if necessary. Ken Trzaska, president of SCCC, urges that students call before coming to campus.

All buildings will be open and resources will still be available for students who do not have WiFi or a computer at home. Surfaces will be disinfected regularly.

All sports, athletic events and practices, and events such as “Mamma Mia,” the spring band concert, commencement ceremonies, and the Annual Poetry Coffeehouse are cancelled for the remainder of the semester.

As of March 16, students are given the option to return to student housing and finish out the rest of the semester on campus, or to move out following SCCC housing contract guidelines. Students should contact SCCC Housing Director Jen Malin at 620-417-2102, or Vice President of Student Services Celeste Donovan at 620-417-1016 if any questions arise.

For traveling students who return to SCCC, a 14 day self-quarantine is necessary.

Students will be able to eat at the cafeteria on campus still, if they decide to reside in the SLC. Questions concerning work study can be answered by the financial aid office.

For more detailed information, visit SCCC’s press release:

https://scccnews.com/2020/03/17/march-17-2020-covid-19-related-campus-operations-changes/