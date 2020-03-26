SCCC students give their take on Lent

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic church is one of the many churches SCCC students attend in Liberal. Sophomore Destiny Duran attends this church and plans to give up spending so much money during lent.

Every year residents of Liberal ring in Lent with Shrove Tuesday, or better known to us as “Pancake Day,” with a big celebration. Then, many quickly forget about Lent after until Easter Sunday. With the coronavirus pandemic, Lent is probably the last thing on anyone’s mind yet many are still keeping their promises to “give up” something special.

Lent is a religious practice in the Christain liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately forty days later, right before Easter Sunday.

“Lent is all about preparing for Easter,” Destiny Duran, sophomore psychology major, said. The last week of Lent is Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday. On Good Friday, Jesus’ crucifixion is commemorated, and on Easter Sunday, Jesus’ resurrection is celebrated.

Many Catholic churches and some protestants churches viel crucifixes, religious statues and any other religious symbol with a violet mesh fabric. Lent traditionally lasts 40 days in an attempt of recreating the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert, before beginning his public ministry, and neglecting the temptation of Satan. Many Chirstians during this time of year will begin to fast or give up certain luxuries to honor the sacrifice of Jesus Christ’s journey through the desert for 40 days and 40 nights.

When asking SCCC students what lent to them, most answered that it was time to prepare for Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. To freshman Jacky Avalos, who attends St. Anthony Catholic Church, Lent is all about appreciation.

“Lent is a time to reflect on what the Lord did for us,” Avalos said.

SCCC Sophomore Daniel Wehling said believes people in his age range "do not understand what Lent is."

Duran and Angela Cortez, education major, are giving up certain luxuries in order to reflect and appreciate them.

“I gave up coffee and I’m dying,” Angela said, who will also be abstaining from red meat on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Duran was thinking a little more financially. “This Lent, I want to limit my spending habits,” says Duran. “They’re very bad.”

When Crusader was looking for students to talk about Lent, many either were not participating or just did not associate with any religion. Are younger generations giving up Lent and losing interest in it? SCCC Sophomore Daniel Wehling mentioned he only had one friend who was partaking in Lent this year, and believes people in his age range “do not understand what Lent is.”

Lent to Wehling is about recognizing Jesus’ sacrifices and actions before Easter. Both Wehling and Duran attend Grace Lutheran Church. Both believe Lent is important but not crucial for one’s faith. Cortez, who attends St. Anthony Catholic Church, says “every Christian practices Lent differently, but it’s not exactly forced