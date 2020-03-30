Campus closes following stay-at-home order

As of today, the state of Kansas has reported to have 368 cases of Coronavirus. A stay-at-home order has been issued for the whole state of Kansas by Gov. Laura Kelly. This order began on March 30 and will end April 19. Seward County Community College will close campus to students and to the public as part of this order.

However, classes will remain online. Labs for Career-Technical Education (CTE) are no longer available but students should communicate with their instructors for more information.

The Student Living Center remains to be open for students living in the dorms, as well as the cafeteria.

Ken Trzaska, president of SCCC, released an email this weekend to students and staff. It is as follows:

Following Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive “Stay at Home” order, Seward County Community College announces the following steps to comply with the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, March 30, SCCC campus will be closed to students and the public. Classes will continue in an online-only format. Lab arrangements for Career-Technical Education (CTE) and other courses are no longer available until further notice, although the classes will proceed online. Students should contact their instructors for more information.

“We are working behind the scenes to make plans that will allow students to follow up with hands-on lab activities as soon as they can,” said SCCC President, Dr. Ken Trzaska. “Right now, however, our focus is to follow the governor’s orders for the benefit of our community.”

SCCC students who participate in the work-study program will be paid through the end of the academic year for the amount of hours they had been approved to work as part of their original financial aid package.

The SCCC Student Living Center will continue housing 40 students who are unable to travel home. Students will be required to comply with the “shelter at home” order, avoid group gatherings, and practice recommended health and hygiene routines. Cafeteria services for SLC residents will be provided by Great Western Dining on a take-out basis only.

Trzaska emphasized that classes will continue, and that all faculty are expected to continue teaching unless otherwise specified by supervisors.

“If team members in any role have questions, please reach out to your supervisors. Students, stay in contact with your instructors. This is a learning curve for everyone. We are here to help and support each other,” he said.

For further updates to the COVID-19 response at SCCC, follow our scccnews.com blog, our Seward County Community College Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter, and local media.

To view Gov. Kelly’s executive order, click here.