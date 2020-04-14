Top 10 documentaries everyone should see on Netflix

With Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order, Crusader News gathered the 10 best documentaries to watch while at home. From Miss Americana to The Keepers, this list consist of documentaries covering murder mysteries, physical abuse, lies and scandals.

1. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

The murder of Gabriel Fernandez sparks conversation of a dark topic, child abuse. In this docuseries you are taken into the days before the murder and into the dats after. After being murdered by his mother and stepfather, Fernandez’s death makes us question our social workers and law enforcements.

TV Rating: TV-MA

2. Dont F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Gruesome videos of cats being killed leads a Facebook group into a hunt to find the cat-killer, who they fear will kill someone. Through twists and turns, the videos and the hunt get worldwide attention and leads to the arrest of Murder Luka Magnotta from Canada

TV Rating: TV-MA

3. Miss Americana

Directed by Lana Wilson, Miss Americana is a 2020 documentary following Taylor Swift’s personal life after her severe fallout from the media in 2016. It gives the audience an inside look into Swift’s struggles, losses and triumphs including her eating disorder, sexual assault case and the recovery of her reputation.

TV Rating: TV-MA

4. Homecoming

Homecoming is a 2019 concert film surrounding Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance and rehearsals leading up to it. Viewers are given intimate scenes dealing with racism, being a mother and Beyonce’s personal struggles. Homecoming was directed by Beyonce and Ed Burke.

TV Rating: NR

5. Tell me who I am

Twins Alex and Marcus have always been best friends growing up. When Alex loses his memory due to a motorcycle accident, he trusts in Marcus to tell him everything about their past and family. What Alex doesn’t know is that Marcus is hiding a dark family secret, and has created a false narrative for “the better.”

TV Rating: TV-MA

6. Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox is a true crime documentary following the internationally known scandalous murder case of Meredith Kercher. Amanda Knox, and lover Rafael, are charged with Kercher’s murder and are manipulated into forgetting what exactly happened the night of Kercher’s death. A classic tale of Who Dunnit with twists from left and right.

TV Rating: TV-MA

7. Abducted in Plain Sight

Abducted in Plain Sight is a 2017 film of 12-year-old Jan Broberg, who is abducted by her neighbor, who also manages to lure the family into multiple dark secrets. Taking place in 1974, Broberg is not only kidnapped once, but twice and shows symptoms of Stockholm syndrome.

TV Rating: TV-14

8. The Keepers

Netflix’s docu-series takes on the unsolved murder of Cathy Cesnik, a nun at a Catholic high school in Baltimore. On Nov. 7, 1969, Nun Cesnik disappeared and was not found till 2 months later – but her murder still remains unsolved to this day. Director Ryan White has the goal of finding past students, fellow nuns, journalists to put the pieces together.

TV Rating: TV-MA

9. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Through Interviews with friends, family and former players, this docuseries gives us a look into Hernandez life, and what led to him being a convicted killer. From exposion of secretive homesexual relationships to questions over CTE’s, this documentary has you on the edge of your seat wondering what his motivations were.

TV Rated: TV-MA

10. Fyre

Fyre takes us through the story of the fraudulent “luxury” music festival, founded by, CEO of Fyre Media Inc., Billy McFarland, and rapper JaRule. The film begins with the idea of the festival and ends with the disastrous unraveling of it all.

TV Rating: TV-MA