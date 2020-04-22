Virtual coffeehouse replaces annual gathering

Post your poetry, photography, short story, art, video or anything creative on your social media using #SCwallofsaints to join in the virtual coffeehouse.

The coronavirus had other plans for this year’s Poetry Coffee House night.

Lori Muntz, English instructor and organizer of the event, said the annual event that celebrates April as poetry month has moved online. This year students are invited to share their photography, art and their creative writings on a social media post, using the #SCwallofsaints.

The social media wall will feature everyone’s work. You can find the submissions here. The community is also invited to join in on celebrating the areas creativity.

Muntz had hoped to debut this year’s Telolith at the coffee house, but the annual literary magazine has been delayed. It will now come out as an event in August as a “Welcome-back-to-campus.” An email should have gone out to all of those who had work selected for the publication.

SCCC encourages students, to shine some light to this chaos, and put a social media post using the #SCwallofsaints, with work of their own and help celebrate April as National Poetry Month!