Student photo exhibit becomes virtual gallery

A closed campus didn’t keep photography students from showing their work at the end of the semester. The Photography I and Photography II classes created a virtual gallery exhibit to take the place of the annual art show in the humanities building.

Walk through the exhibit at your own pace. The gallery is best viewed on a lap top or by downloading the artsteps app. Getting around in the gallery is easy. The footsteps represent you. Move the footsteps wherever you want to go and click. To open or close a door, click on the door and walk on through. To rotate the scene, just click/touch and rotate your mouse in the direction you want to look. Click on the photo to see more information and who took it.