Emergency funds available to SCCC students; applications open

Approximately half the $700,000 of emergency stimulus money from state and federal source allotted to Seward County Community College is earmarked for direct aid to students. The college’s financial response team opened applications this week in order to move the money quickly to students who need it.

“We want to ensure our students who are experiencing hardship related to COVID-19 have access to the help intended for them, so we created an application process that is direct and simple,” said vice president of student services Celeste Donovan.

The swiftly-disbursed funds can be applied to students’ areas of greatest need, referred to by federal agencies as “relief of extraordinary needs owing to COVID-19.” That may include daily living supplies and food, housing, transportation, child care, textbooks, technology, Internet access, and more. Maximum disbursement is $1,500, and each student application will be evaluated individually.

“As applications arrive, we will process them, determine the amount of aid, and issue checks on a weekly basis,” said director of financial aid Amy Bridenstine. She added that one check only will be issued to approved applicants.

“The financial aid office is spearheading the process, but I want to emphasize that all eligible students should apply. Students who are eligible can apply, whether or not they filled out the FAFSA form or applied for financial aid.”

Eligible applicants, according to federal guidelines, include students who:

• are enrolled at Seward County Community College as of March 13, 2020 and

• are eligible for, or already completed, a FASFA (note: completion of FAFSA is not required) and

• possess a high school diploma or a GED and

• are not enrolled exclusively online.

Applications remain open through May 30. The simple form can be filled out only online, in order to speed the processing. The forms are accessible at the college’s official blog page, scccnews.com, through a link on the college’s main webpage, sccc.edu, or directly through this URL address: https://tinyurl.com/ya7z7qz7. Students will be prompted to log in to the SCCC “portal” as usual in order to complete the application process.

“We will be publicizing this opportunity for our students through many channels,” said Donovan. “Our campus team sent out a RAVE alert to students’ email or cell phone numbers, and we are following up with public announcements in the media and on social media. I encourage family members and friends to spread the word.”