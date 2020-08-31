Financial Aid offers students help in meeting new tech requirements

New technology requirements are in place for Seward County Community College students. Financial Aid has a way to help.

Seward County Community College has a new technology requirement this semester as many classes are taught hybrid style (half online and half in-person). Students must have a computer that is able to run canvas and zoom. (See specs here)

In response to the new requirements, the financial aid office issued this letter:

Hello SCCC Student!

Congratulations on making it through the first 2 weeks of campus classes!

This Fall SCCC implemented a new minimum technology requirement. We would like to make you aware of possible financial assistance for this new requirement if you are having troubles funding such a purchase. SCCC was granted HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds) for students that meet the following qualifications for the Fall semester:

Have a valid & complete 20/21 FAFSA on file with SCCC

Be enrolled and attending at least one “seated” (not fully online) course at the time funds are disbursed

Be enrolled in a Title IV eligible program/degree

Must be meeting SAP (Satisfactory Academic Progress) guidelines at the time funds are disbursed

Not owe any overpayment on Title IV Loans or Grants

Not be in default on any Title IV Loans

Not have a federal or state conviction for drug possession or sale, with certain time limitations

Have repaid Title IV loan amounts in excess of annual or aggregate limits if obtained inadvertently

Not have fraudulently received Title IV loans in excess of annual or aggregate limits

Have returned fraudulently obtained Title IV funds if convicted of or pled guilty or no contest to charge

If you meet all of these requirements and would like to request HEERF funds to aid in the purchase/reimbursement of the technology requirement, please complete a request form via the following steps:

Visit https://www.sccc.edu/web/students/financial-aid/financial-aid-forms Select “CARES Act HEERF Request” in the far left column

These request will be reviewed as they are received. Please know that these funds are not guaranteed as funding is limited.

If you have not completed a 2020-2021 FAFSA or if you still have outstanding documents, please contact or stop by the Financial Aid Office.

Phone: 620-417-1110

Email: [email protected]

Location: Hobble Academic Building, Room A135