Financial Aid offers students help in meeting new tech requirements
August 31, 2020
Seward County Community College has a new technology requirement this semester as many classes are taught hybrid style (half online and half in-person). Students must have a computer that is able to run canvas and zoom. (See specs here)
In response to the new requirements, the financial aid office issued this letter:
Hello SCCC Student!
Congratulations on making it through the first 2 weeks of campus classes!
This Fall SCCC implemented a new minimum technology requirement. We would like to make you aware of possible financial assistance for this new requirement if you are having troubles funding such a purchase. SCCC was granted HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds) for students that meet the following qualifications for the Fall semester:
- Have a valid & complete 20/21 FAFSA on file with SCCC
- Be enrolled and attending at least one “seated” (not fully online) course at the time funds are disbursed
- Be enrolled in a Title IV eligible program/degree
- Must be meeting SAP (Satisfactory Academic Progress) guidelines at the time funds are disbursed
- Not owe any overpayment on Title IV Loans or Grants
- Not be in default on any Title IV Loans
- Not have a federal or state conviction for drug possession or sale, with certain time limitations
- Have repaid Title IV loan amounts in excess of annual or aggregate limits if obtained inadvertently
- Not have fraudulently received Title IV loans in excess of annual or aggregate limits
- Have returned fraudulently obtained Title IV funds if convicted of or pled guilty or no contest to charge
If you meet all of these requirements and would like to request HEERF funds to aid in the purchase/reimbursement of the technology requirement, please complete a request form via the following steps:
- Visit https://www.sccc.edu/web/students/financial-aid/financial-aid-forms
- Select “CARES Act HEERF Request” in the far left column
These request will be reviewed as they are received. Please know that these funds are not guaranteed as funding is limited.
If you have not completed a 2020-2021 FAFSA or if you still have outstanding documents, please contact or stop by the Financial Aid Office.
Phone: 620-417-1110
Email: [email protected]
Location: Hobble Academic Building, Room A135