Top 5 events in the Area 

September may not be as filled with activities as normal but there's still plenty to do.

Looking for something to do that hasn’t been cancelled? Never fear, Crusader’s got you. Check out these five events happening near Liberal between September 5-12!

5. Kismet little World’s Fair (Kismet)

This will be the 101st Celebration of the Little World’s Fair! There will be many activities over the weekend such as 3 on 3 basketball and cornhole tournaments on Sept. 6. Then on Sept. 7, there will be a parade and the turtle races.

Distance from Liberal: 21 minutes

4. Beaver cow chip throwing (Beaver County, OK)

To start out the week of activities, Sept. 5 they will be putting on the Cow Chip Bash followed by a street dance with performances by The Wooden Nickel Band. The main events of the week will take place on Sept. 12, there will be a color run at 8am then the World Champion Cow Chip Throw will take place at 1:30.

Distance from Liberal: 47 minutes

3. Kansas Maze (Buhler)

This one is a little further of a drive (three hours) but Go and see the beauty of the Sunflower State at Gaeddert Farms now through Sept. 12. Enjoy 16+ acres of beautiful sunflowers, take pictures and just enjoy the calm of the country. There are many fun activities and attractions to see while you’re there.

Distance from Liberal: 3 hours and 20 minutes

2. The World of Outlaws (Dodge City)

The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is bringing the best sprint car drivers for the Boot Hill Showdown on Sept.11-12.

Distance from Liberal: 1 hour and 27 minutes

1. High Plains Music Fest (Hugoton)

Head over to Dirtona raceway Sept. 12 to enjoy some Red Dirt, Classic Country and Southern Rock! The Performers this year include Pat Green, Casi Joy, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, and Lendon James & HWY 34. Gates open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.! For more info on tickets go to www.HighPlainsMusic Fest.us

Distance from Liberal: 37 minutes