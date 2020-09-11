Student activity fair emphasizes mental health, voting

Mack and Sydney Grant, siblings from Liberal, stop by the Domestic Violence table to talk to Maria Munoz, campus advocate/ intake specialist. The student activity fair was Sept. 9-10 and was moved inside due to the weather.

On Sept. 9 -10 booths were set up in the Student Union that had tons of information as part of Seward County Community College’s activity fair. They ranged from domestic violence to suicide awareness to registering to vote. To grab students’ attention, there was even free snow cones and popcorn.

At the domestic violence table, Maria Munoz, campus advocate/ intake specialist, talked to students about violence at home and dating. She spoke about different ways that students can get out of the situation and some tactics that could help if you found yourself in that situation.

Afterwards, she had students sign a pledge card. It stated: I pledge to always treat my boyfriend or girlfriend with respect; resolve conflicts in a peaceful, rational way; never hurt my boyfriend or girlfriend physically, verbally, or emotionally; respect my girlfriends or boyfriends decision concerning sex and affection; not to be controlling or manipulative in my relationship; and accept responsibility for myself and my actions.

Another booth there was the suicide awareness booth ran by Annette Hackbarth-Onson, Dean of Student Success and Enrollment. Onson reminded students that September is Suicide Awareness month. She gave students a number that they can call if they are ever in need. She also talked about the signs to look out for in friends because “even you can save a life and help someone in need.” The card said: Help a loved one, a friend, or yourself and I love that because even you can help someone. Be the reason someone smiles.

Debra Huddleston, Liberal Area Coalition for Families and Charity Horinek, Executive Director of Grant Development, were in helping students register. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which means the last day to vote is Oct. 13 by 5 p.m. So make sure to register because as Huddleston and Horinek said, “You guys are the future for this world and society”.

If you need help registering to vote or just to register visit the website down below at http://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx.

Activities will continue next week on campus with a virtual transfer fair. On Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. students will be able to talk to four-year schools about transferring from SCCC via zoom (due to Covid-19). If you need any information regarding this contact Shandon Classen at 620-417-1066 or at [email protected].