Halloween week keeps students busy

Halloween is traditionally celebrated by decorating pumpkins and having spooky lights. SCCC students will have a chance to stay busy this week with Halloween activities that involve both pumpkins and spookiness.

There are things to do on campus this week!

With COVID still around many students feel that there is not much to do to keep busy from the void that is called boredom, but not at Seward County Community College this week is jam-packed with events and activities.

Starting on Monday there is the pumpkin painting contest. Students can pick up pumpkins and supplies from Wade Lyons office from 9 a.m. Students must return the pumpkins by 4 p.m. that day in order to enter it into the contest. The pumpkins will be judged by faculty with the top three winners getting a cash prize

On Tuesday, the bookstore will have their weekly free hot drinks along with donuts.

Wednesday, is Halloween trivia day in the student union. Depending on how many answers students get correct, the prizes go up in value.

Thursday, there will be a spin the wheel to get prizes , discounts, and candy. That night, there will be a flashlight egg hunt. Meet in the student union at 8 p.m. to look for eggs. There will be over $1,000 in prizes, ranging from air pods to gift cards.

On Friday, the bookstore will host a carnival. Prizes will be given away. There will also be a costume contest. Wear your Halloween costume a day early and have a chance to win a prize.