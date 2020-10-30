Students help raise funds during annual SCCC Phonathon
Students spent the last two weeks on their phones raising money for the annual phonathon. The Seward County Community College Foundation puts on the annual event to provide scholarships for students. Crusader reporter, Anthony Nieto, is on the scene.
Jaylon Essix is a freshman Computer Science major. He graduated from Satanta Jr-Sr High School and plans to finish his general education and graduate from...
Anthony Nieto is a 19-year-old freshman majoring in graphic design. He is originally from Ulysses. He likes to read graphic novels and maybe one day, even...