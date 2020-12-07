Parody: She’s failing her finals
Somebody help, she’s failing her finals! Crusader News brings to you a new parody video just in time for finals. Take a break from studying and have some fun.
Love it! Bravo!
Great job, Mary — instructors also are in the crawl-under-the-table mode. 🙂
Taking a break IS important.
Power on, everyone.