Volleyball stays undefeated in conference play

Gabriela Badilla goes up against Barton blockers, Jo La’Force and Mylena Testoni. Badilla is a leader for Seward with the top kill percentage. She has a total of 178 kills for the season. Her stats for the game were one service ace, seven kills, and one block.

The Lady Saints volleyball team defeated the Barton Cougars 3-1 on Thursday night at the Greenhouse to extend their record to 11-3 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The win extends the Lady Saints’ win streak to eight games and keeps their top position in the Jayhawk West standings.

The first set started out close 4-4, but after that, the Lady Saints kept a comfortable distance to win the set 25-19. Similarly, the second set was tied 10-10 towards the middle of the set, but the Lady Saints would distance themselves once again and win the set 25-18.

Although it looked like the Lady Saints were ready to sweep the Cougars, the third set went back-and-forth with the game tied 9-9. Then the Cougars took the lead and eventually had a eight point lead against the Lady Saints 21-13. Still, the Lady Saints mounted a comeback that would fall short as Barton took the set 25-23.

The momentum Seward gained at the end of the third set would prove too much for the Cougars as the Lady Saints jumped to a 17-5 lead in the fourth set. Just as the game seemed to be coming to an end with the Lady Saints leading 20-14, a red card was pulled against the Cougars which sent head coach Alan Segal into a fury. Segal protested the call which delayed the game for about 15 minutes. The ruling was eventually overturned as the referee realized there was no infraction. Originally, it was thought that a player switched their jersey and number – which is not allowed. What actually happened is the player switched their jersey but it was the same number. This is perfectly legal.

With this problem solved, the game continued. Seward would win the set 25-18, and the game 3-1.

Some game leaders for the Lady Saints were Ariana Arciniega who had 19 kills and Livia De Pra with 13 kills.

The Lady Saints’ next game is at home against Hutchinson Community College on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.