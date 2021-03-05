Lady Saints Beats Colby Trojans 3-0

The Lady Saints played against Colby Community College on March 4. They bounced back after a first home loss in 61 games. ( File Photo )

The Lady Saints swept the Colby Trojans 3-0 on Thursday night at the Greenhouse. This was a good recovery since they lost their winning streak of 61 straight wins last Sunday against Hutchison. This now gives them a record of 8-1 in conference games and a record of 13-4 overall.

Head Volleyball Coach, Geno Frugoli, commented on his satisfaction with the team’s effort as a whole, “We usually have one or two girls that just rise up and they are kind of the stars of the match, but here I thought there were 4 or 5 girls who played well, and I’ve been waiting for that.”

They started off with a close set of 4-4. Shortly afterward, Seyun Park got two blocks that helped them out. They ended up winning the set with 25-18. “ “… we showed the energy and we wanted to work because that’s the key.”” — Coach Geno Frugoli

After winning the first set, the Lady Saints struggled to gain a lead in the second set against the Trojans. Then Ana Brangioni got a kill giving them the lead of 3-2. Afterward, they continued to go back and forth about five times. In the end, the Lady Saints won with a score of 25-22. The Lady Saints handled the Trojans in the third set with a thirteen-point margin of victory 25-12.

Frugoli emphasized the importance of the team working together to compete and win games, “It comes down to how well do we play together, like today, we showed the energy and we wanted to work because that’s the key.”

Although the team did well overall, two players stood out more. Seyun Park was one of them, which had 11 kills and three blocks and a service ace, along with Ariana Archiega who had nine kills and two blocks.

The Lady Saints volleyball team has their next volleyball game at Dodge City on March 8, at 6:30 p.m. Their next home game is on March 15, at 6:30 p.m against Butler.