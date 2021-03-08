Crusader celebrates International Women’s day

Students and faculty talk about a women that they admire in their lives. March 8 is International Women’s Day something that was started 1911.

March 8 is International Women’s Day. The event started in 1911 as a means to campaign against World War 1 has now turned into a day focused on celebrating women and their accomplishments. The day is also used to bring light upon women’s inequality in society.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Crusader asked students and faculty about women they look up to in their life:

Ashley Thompson – Nursing

“Someone I look up to is my grandma. Her name is Lynne Riney.

Growing up she and I have always had a neat connection. When going through tough times I know I can always count on her!

When she is around, everybody has a smile on their face because her personality is so unique.”

Vanessa Terrazas – Science major

“A woman I look up to is my grandma. She raised my dad and my three aunts alone in Mexico without help. My grandma also battled breast cancer which unfortunately made her lose a breast. She is now deceased, but she will never be forgotten.”

Jared Hass – Biology Instructor

“I have respect and admiration for all the women in my family. One that stands out is my dad’s mom who had a degree in biochemistry. For a woman to accomplish that in the 1900s is just very inspirational to me.

Another woman I look up to is Rachel Carson, a biologist, and writer in the 1900s. I like Biology and writing, so her ability to combine the two was inspirational to me. She basically did what I aspire to do, which is educate others about the environment. She was a big spark to the environmental movement.”

Jose Romero – Photography/Videography

“The woman I look up to is my mom.

She has always been there for me and supported me through it all. She’s been the one to always feed me delicious meals and she’s provided me with a home.

I am very grateful for her.”

Katy Redd – Behavioral Science Instructor

“A woman that I deeply admire is Maya Angelou. She is a well-known author. A common theme in many of her poems is resilience and not giving up on yourself. Some of my favorite quotes: ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.’ Another favorite ‘We May encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.’

She has been an inspiration to me when going through some tough times and my intention in life is to do the same for others.”