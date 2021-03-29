Lady Saints pummel Pratt

Jaci Oakley slides into second base and is called safe by the umpire. The Lady Saints won both games against Pratt Community College.

T

he Lady Saints won against Pratt Community College during both games with a score of 10 – 2 and 14 – 0. Seward is now 6-8 in the Kansas Jayhawk West conference.

Ireland Caro started off pitching for the Lady Saints and ended the game with three strikeouts. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the third inning but by the fourth and fifth, the Lady Saints pounded out three home runs by Ashley Low, Alyssah Pontoja, and Melissa Crisanti.

The bats rallied big for the Lady Saints. Jacie Scott (2B), Jaci Oakley (2B), Macy Cesa-Spearman (2B), AJ Luna (2B), Pontoja (2B), and Crisanti (3B) each had multiple base hits to help get the 10-2 win over Pratt.

The Lady Saints had a strong second game, winning 14- 0 against the Beavers. Pontoja pitched the whole game for Seward. SCCC ended up scoring three runs in the first inning then seven in the second and four in the third. They did this while holding Pratt to no runs.

RBI’s runs batted in, came from Cesa-Spearman, Scott, Oakley, Low, Clemons, Pontoja, and Alondra Galindo.

The Lady Saints’ next home game will be Thursday against Northwest Kansas Technical College.