Softball splits games with Independence

Alondra Galindo steps up for a ground ball coming her way. Galindo helped the Lady Saints take a big lead in the first game against Independence and keep it. Defensively, SCCC only made two errors.

Seward County Community College split a double-header with Independence Community College on Monday. The Lady Saints are now 7-9 overall and sits in second place in the Jayhawk West Conference with a 6-4 conference record.

Seward bats cranked out the runs in the first game, winning 10-6 game. Ashley Low had a two-run home run that helped the Lady Saints to the victory. Alyssa Pontoja, pitcher, came away with the win for SCCC.

In game two, the Pirates were the first to score in the top of the ninth inning to give the Lady Saints a 2-0 loss. Ireland Caro was the starting pitcher for the Lady Saints and went the full nine innings. She struck out 12 batters.

Softball will be on the road at Dodge City Thursday for their next game.