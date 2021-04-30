Softball blows past Dodge City

Two more wins are in the bag for the Lady Saints softball team. They swept a doubleheader against Dodge City, April 29, at home. They won 10-9 and 12-1. The win brings the overall record to 15-15 and. 14-10 in the conference. The Lady Saints currently set in third place in the Jayhawk Conference West.

They play again on Saturday in Goodland against Northwest Kansas Technical College.