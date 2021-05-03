Saints are second best in the west

Mary Ramirez, Photographer
May 3, 2021

 Seward County Community College swept Pratt Community College at home on Saturday with an 11-0 victory followed by a 13-1 win. The Saints re-claimed second place in the Jayhawk West with an 18-10 conference record and 23-21 overall. Seward County had 24 runs on 24 hits to propel them to two victories.

The Saints will end the regular season with a four-game series against Garden City Community College that starts on Thursday at 1 PM in Liberal, Kansas.

Mary Ramirez
Wyatt Grant slides home on a close call, but is safe. AJ Folds hit the ball that sent Kase Johnson and Grant across the plate.