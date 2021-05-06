Softball starts Region VI tournament Friday

AJ Luna, sophomore from Grand Prairie, Texas, has caught 30 games this season. In her time as a Lady Saint, she has played in more than 80 games.

The Lady Saints softball team travels to Dodge City for the Region VI tournament on May 7 at Legends Park. They play their first game at 3 p.m. against Hutchinson Community College.

Seward is ranked fifth going into the tournament with an overall record of 17-15. Hutchinson is one game up and ranked slightly higher. The last time the two teams met in April, Hutchinson swept the doubleheader decisively. The Lady Saints became a different team after those losses. They are riding a seven-game win streak going into the tournament.

If the Lady Saints win the first game, they will advance to the next round to play the winner of the Colby and Barton matchup on Saturday at 11 a.m. If Seward loses, they will move own to the loser’s bracket and play the losers of that same matchup on Saturday at 9 a.m.