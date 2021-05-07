Baseball falls to Garden City

It was a rough day for Saints baseball Thursday against Garden City. They dropped two games to the lower-ranked Broncbusters 5-8 and 5-17. The losses bring Seward’s overall record to an even .500 at 23-23 and 18-12 record in conference play.

The Saints will play Garden City Community College again on Saturday in Garden City at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Click on photo to see full gallery: