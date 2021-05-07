Baseball falls to Garden City

Mary Ramirez, Photographer|May 7, 2021

It was a rough day for Saints baseball Thursday against Garden City. They dropped two games to the lower-ranked Broncbusters 5-8 and 5-17. The losses bring Seward’s overall record to an even .500 at 23-23 and 18-12 record in conference play.

The Saints will play Garden City Community College again on Saturday in Garden City at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A ball hit to centerfield is gathered by KP Werner and relayed back into the infield. Peter Goldy backs up Werner on the play against Garden City Community College on Thursday. The Saints lost both games 5-8 and 5-17.