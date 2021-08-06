2020-21 staff three-peats All-Kansas award

Crusader News celebrates winning an All-Kansas award for the third year in a row.

For three years running, Crusader has won the All-Kansas two-year college news award given by the Kansas Collegiate Media association. The staff also won 30+ individual awards at the state contest.

The year was filled with firsts and unexpected twists. Crusader staff learned how to interview and do videos from a “social distance.” Classes were hybrid – half of the class on zoom and half in person…but if everyone is honest, it was really every on zoom. Zoom was the new way to skip class.

The abnormal year had everyone wearing masks and very few trips were taken by clubs. All of the athletic teams competed in the spring semester with condensed seasons. Despite all of this, Crusader managed to tell the stories of Seward County Community College and make some memories of their own along the way.

Click on the photos to view the full gallery from 2020-21: