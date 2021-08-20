Photo Essay: First week is busy with activities

Mary Ramirez and Victoria Martins|August 20, 2021

The first week on campus is in the books. It was filled with scrambling to classes, getting textbooks and making new friends. Each day the student services team offered activities to allow students and faculty/staff to get to know one another. The entertainment ranged from a night of bingo to spray paint art, and of course, there was food.

Adrian Mendoza, sophomore accounting major, shows off his spray paint art on Monday. It took three minutes for this solar system to be painted. (Mary Ramirez)

Joe’s Spray Can artists came to campus Tuesday. They painted art for students in five minutes or less. Take a look at this picture painted for Mendoza.

Madelyn Garrison, sophomore criminal justice major, gets some body art painted on her arm Tuesday during the Club Carnival. Logan Scruggs, super sophomore music major, waits in line. The artist painted almost anything students wanted on their arms. (Victoria Martins)
Melvin Le, freshman pharmacy major, tries to loop a bottle and pull it upright. The Tuesday Club Carnival had old-fashioned games for students to try. (Victoria Martins)
Students “scribbled” notes at the Scribbler booth at Tuesday’s Club Carnival. Students had the chance to see and ask questions about clubs on campus, like the Scribblers – a writing club. (Victoria Martins)

Iann Hays, sophomore, works on a vision board in the Student Union on Wednesday. Students put together a storyboard of their goals and other things they want to accomplish. The idea is to post this on their wall so that they be inspired to keep on achieving.

Brown bag prizes for Bingo night were total surprises when they opened it up. Students picked a random bag after they won and hoped for the big prize – Beats headphones. Other prizes include snack food and gift cards. (Courtesy Photo by SCCC PR)

 