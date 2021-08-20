Photo Essay: First week is busy with activities

The first week on campus is in the books. It was filled with scrambling to classes, getting textbooks and making new friends. Each day the student services team offered activities to allow students and faculty/staff to get to know one another. The entertainment ranged from a night of bingo to spray paint art, and of course, there was food.
Joe’s Spray Can artists came to campus Tuesday. They painted art for students in five minutes or less. Take a look at this picture painted for Mendoza.
Mary Ramirez
Iann Hays, sophomore, works on a vision board in the Student Union on Wednesday. Students put together a storyboard of their goals and other things they want to accomplish. The idea is to post this on their wall so that they be inspired to keep on achieving.