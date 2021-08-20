Photo Essay: First week is busy with activities

The first week on campus is in the books. It was filled with scrambling to classes, getting textbooks and making new friends. Each day the student services team offered activities to allow students and faculty/staff to get to know one another. The entertainment ranged from a night of bingo to spray paint art, and of course, there was food.

Joe’s Spray Can artists came to campus Tuesday. They painted art for students in five minutes or less. Take a look at this picture painted for Mendoza.

Mary Ramirez Mary Ramirez

Iann Hays, sophomore, plans out what will go on his "vision board." Wednesday's activity had students put their goals in a storyboard form so they could post them on their walls to stay inspired. Wednesday students put together vision boards in the student union. The object of the activity was to think of goals and things they wanted to accomplish and then post it on their wall as a reminder of what they are working toward.

