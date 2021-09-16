Students, faculty save lives by donating blood

The first annual American Red Cross blood drive hosted and sponsored by HALO took place at the Student Union, on Sept. 16. Students and staff are encouraged to donate blood and community members are also welcome to come and help save lives. If you did not get the chance to donate this time around do not fear. The American Red Cross will have future events coming to Seward County Community College campus.

Gallery | 4 Photos Victoria Martins HALO members help volunteers get signed in and ready to donate blood. Clemente Rojo Jr. the president of HALO attended and supervised as volunteers showed up.