Melvin Le is from Liberal. Le is a sophomore and his major is pharmacy.

As a published creative writer, why did you choose to write your piece Our Society?

It was originally inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. and his I Have a Dream speech. You can see a lot of his reputation and a lot of his words and vocabulary he used in my poem. One day I just got fed up with how society is and how there are certain rules and standards we all have to live by and I just had enough of it. I wanted to write my thoughts on it. I definitely want to be a published author one day, in both poetry and short stories. Short stories are pretty cool to write about.

What would your perfect day look like?

I would wake up and have a good breakfast – hear some good news from people around me. Go to school and see all my teachers in a happy good mood. Dr. Bryan does not troll me as he does daily, not give me a hard time. We would all laugh and have fun and no test. Yea absolutely no exams or quizzes – that’s perfect.

What is one thing on your bucket list? Why?

Go skydiving. The adrenaline rush, just stepping out of my comfort zone.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could take one person with you, who would it be?

Spiderman, cause he is my favorite. Oh shoot, there are no buildings we would be stuck there together. Yea, Spiderman and I will be stuck there together.

If you could describe yourself in six words, what would they be?

Good-looking, integrity, hardworking, loveable, powerful, and funny. I try to be funny.

What is your favorite holiday? Why?

My birthday. My parents forgot it. I had been waiting all day for my parents to say happy birthday and all that stuff. Then it didn’t happen and I reminded them that it was my birthday and they said, ‘Oh shoot, it is your birthday.’ It happened last year, and it is because they are busy. The second place would be Christmas because of the break.

If you had one million dollars what would you buy?

That’s a tough question because I feel like I have everything – oh I would pay off all of my college tuition. I would then get a better car for my parents, even though they forgot my birthday of course.

If you could be a character in any T.V. show, what show would you be in?

Mr. Bean’s show. He is so wacky and funny. It is somewhat my life and I could get away with cartoon violence.

What is one thing you would change about the world?

World peace or maybe just have everyone be a little kinder.

What is your go-to movie? Who is your favorite Spiderman?

One of the spiderman movies, probably Into The Spider-Verse. Toby Maguire – sorry Tom. I am excited for No WayHome though. I grew up with Toby that’s why. [Tom Holland’s Spiderman] Is pretty solid, but emo Peter Parker that’s just awesome.