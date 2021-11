The Lady Saints played the Lady Beavers last night, and they took the big win, 89-56. This win brings the Lady Saint’s record to 2-2. The Lady Saint’s next game is Saturday 20 at Butler Community College, and the game will start at 2:00 p.m.

Gallery | 10 Photos Victoria Martins Bri Linnear turns the corner and runs towards the basket while Cassie Onwugbfor and Chariah Daniels try to block. Linnear plays as guard for the Lady Saints and it’s from Aurora, Colorado.