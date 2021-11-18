Saints basketball beats the Beavers

The Saints used a big first half to pull off a win Wednesday night against Pratt Community College, 98-84. The win brings Seward County Community College’s record to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Kevon Cooper, sophomore forward, had a big night with 20 points and seven rebounds. Defense was the key for the Saints in the first half. They held Pratt to just 36 points. Seward ended the night with 18 steals, forcing 30 turnovers.

The Saints’ next game is Saturday at Butler Community College at 4 p.m.