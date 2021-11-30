Art show displays student work

The student art show is in the Shank Humanities Building. The gallery features photos and 2-D and 3-D art. Stop by to vote for your favorite exhibit.

The fall semester art show is in full swing in the Shank Humanities Building, displaying multiple works of art from Dustin Farmer’s art classes and Sue Sprenkle’s Photography 1.

The works range from colorful watercolor fish paintings to golden sunflower photos to black and white pencil drawings.

Students can vote for their favorite pieces. The ballots and ballot box are on the ticket counter in the Humanities lobby. The show will come down next week during finals.

Enjoy highlights of the show in this digital exhibit: