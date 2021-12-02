Lady Saints hold on against Cloud County

A fourth quarter surge by Cloud County Community College almost caught the Lady Saints off guard. Seward was up 71-54 at the end of the third quarter and it looked like smooth sailing for the final period but Cloud County got on a roll. It was too late, though, as Seward County Community College came away with the 90-80 win Wednesday in the Greenhouse.

Zayla Tinner had a career night with 35 points, three rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots for the Lady Saints. Sierra Lynch added 16 points and Zhane Thompson had 13 points in the win.

The win brings the Lady Saints’ conference record to 4-1 and 6-3 overall. Seward County will face the No. 25 Pirates in the Greenhouse on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.