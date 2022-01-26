Yolanda Morales born and raised in Liberal and is majoring in education at SCCC.

What is your biggest pet peeve? Why?

My biggest pet peeve is whenever I go to the gym and people drop the weights. A lot of people tend to over exaggerate to impress people – I think they should be more careful with the weights.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I am hoping to be in a university to continue studying my intended major. The two universities I am thinking of transferring to are Kansas State University or Emporia State University. My major is education but I may switch to biology.

What is your favorite childhood memory?

My favorite childhood memory is whenever I would go to Mexico and spend about two months over there. I would go visit family and we would go visit the very famous Presa water dam [Presa de la Boquilla].

If you could give your younger self advice, what would you say?

Don’t worry about what happens in high school – it won’t matter in college anyways.

What are some of your hobbies and why did you get into them?

My favorite hobby is running but I don’t run as much anymore. I loved doing track in high school because I liked to be around my friends. I also like to try new things and places, like the Cracker Barrel, because it keeps me open-minded.

Who inspires you the most? Why?

My Mom. She inspires me the most because she came to the United States at a very young age. I want to repay my Mom for everything she has done for me.

If you could go to any concert, who would it be? Why?

The concert I would want to go to is Drake’s because he is cute and I like his music. My favorite song by him is “Passionfruit”.

What is a relationship deal-breaker? Why?

A relationship deal-breaker for me is if they aren’t a gentleman. I want someone who will pay for my food and open the door for me.

What keeps you going when you want to give up? Why?

What keeps me going is my younger siblings. They look up to me and I don’t want to disappoint them. I am also the only one to stay in college in my family and I want to be a role model for them.