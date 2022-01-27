Thompson buzzer beater gets the win

Zhane Thompson gets mauled by the Lady Saints team after hitting the buzzer beater. The women beat Dodge City Community College 63-60, extending their win streak to five.

A last second shot by Zhane Thompson pulled off the buzzer beater over Dodge City Community College Jan. 26. Seward County Community College won 63-60 in the Green House.

After a time out, the Lady Saints came out and took care of business. The score was tied and they tossed the ball around the three point arc looking for an opening. Thompson lofted a high arcing bomb from the left wing to pull off the victory that seemed impossible.

The Lady Saints trailed DCCC all night except for the winning shot. They came back from a 24-point deficit. The Lady Conqs jumped out to an early lead. They went into the locker room with a 41-24 lead over SCCC. The second half is when the Lady Saints got down to business. They clawed back with aggressive defense and made free throws.

This win puts Seward on a five-game win streak with a 15-6 overall record while going 11-4 in the Jayhawk conference. SCCC plays at Cloud Saturday at 2 p.m. in Concordia.