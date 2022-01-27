Saints beat Conqs 68-61

The Saints bench erupts in cheers as a teammate throws down a dunk in the 68-61 win against Dodge City Community College Wednesday in the Green House.

A low scoring game played to the favor of the Seward County Community College Saints on Wednesday. SCCC came away with the shocking 68-61 win over No. 6 Dodge City Community College in the Green House.

The Saints never trailed throughout the match but the Conqs kept clawing their way within grasp of a win. SCCC’s defense kept Dodge City from getting hot offensively. They held the Conqs to just 39 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

Bee McCrary and Will Dubinsky scored 15 a piece for the night while Taye Donald had 13.

Seward is 9-12 overall and 6-9 in the Jayhawk Conference. They will play again on Saturday against Cloud in Concordia at 4 p.m.