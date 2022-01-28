Kit Hernandez is a faculty member at SCCC since August 2021 and is from Ely, Minnesota. Hernandez said that once she got here she had to get used to the weather because it was hotter here than in Ely, Minnesota.

If you could change your name, what would it be? Why?

I wouldn’t change my name – I didn’t like it at first but it’s what I go by.

If your future career didn’t work out, what would have been your plan B career? Why?

My plan B career would be anything that gets me back to my hometown. I miss being up there.

If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Why?

How many dogs will I have in the future? I would like to know how many dogs I would have.

What food do you love that a lot of people might find a little odd?

I grew up eating moose meat. People ask me what is that? And I’m like it’s good.

Do you have a secret talent? If so, what is it?

We used to play this game where you would whistle a tune while playing cards. So

I can whistle.

When someone finds out where you are from, what question do they always ask you?

Where is that? How cold does it get?

What scene in a movie or show always gives you goosebumps every time you watch it?

I am not a movie watcher. I do watch tv – in the scene in Gilmore Girls, Rory gave a speech and also gave a shout-out to her mom. It was so sweet!

If you could trade lives with a celebrity for a day, who would it be? Why?

Betty White because of all the things she has done and who she became.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

“Be humble, be kind, check over your work,” and that has been the family motto.

What motivates you?

People can motivate you to do good and bad – but good motivation is always the best.