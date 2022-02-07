Lady Saints lose in overtime to Garden City

Zhane Thompson, sophomore point guard, rounds the top of the key to rotate the ball. She had nine points in the overtime loss against Garden City.

Garden City used a strong fourth quarter and overtime to get the 74-70 win over Seward County Community College on Feb. 5 in the Green House.

The loss takes the Lady Saints to an 18-7 overall record and 14-5 in the conference.

Seward led much of the game and went into the third quarter with a score of 46-31 but the Broncbusters outscored Seward County 29-14 to tie the game, 60-60, at the end of regulation.

The Lady Saints took a 65-63 lead with 2:45 left in overtime. With 13 seconds left Garden City connected on one free throw to lead 72-70 but after the missed free throw the Lady Saints’ last-second floater was off the mark. Garden City closed out the game with a pair of free throws to claim the victory 74-70.

The Lady Saints were led by Sierra Lynch with 25 points. Miyah Dubose added 11 points and two steals.

Seward County will travel to Cowley to take on the Tigers on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.