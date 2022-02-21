Softball sweeps double header

Gallery | 6 Photos Seyun Park Ireland Caro steps off the pitchers slab and propels toward home plate. The sophomore got the 8-0 win against Lamar and recorded two strikeouts.

The Lady Saints swept Lamar Community College, Lamar, Colorado on Feb. 20 in a home double header. The two wins push Seward to 7-3 on the season.

In the first game, the Lady Saints won a hard-fought game playing out all seven innings for a score of 6-4. Lamar jumped out to an early lead in the first inning but Seward rallied in the fourth with four runs and took the lead for good. Sara Lock hit a home run while Shyana Stopp hit in two runs. The win was credited to pitcher Molly Adams.

The second game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Lady Saints’ bats came alive. They managed to push six runs while holding Lamar scoreless for the entire game. Seward won 8-0 in six innings.