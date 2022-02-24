A new event is brought to campus

Drop Everything And Read [D.E.A.R] Day was Feb. 23 and this event went on all day in the library. This event was put on for the students and faculty to have a moment to go into the library and relax while they read their books.

D.E.A.R. Day is not what many thought it was going to be just by looking at the title. Some people thought it was about deer but it turned out to be an event for sitting back and reading.

“D.E.A.R. day is Drop Everything and Read Day and it’s just a day where you take time off and read something,” said Cassandra Norin, director of the library.

She believes that reading is an important part of anyone’s life.

“Reading is something that should always be worked on even if you don’t like it,” said Norin.

D.E.A.R. Day brought the importance of reading to campus. Norin mentioned that this is the first time that D.E.A.R. Day has taken place as an event at Seward County Community College.

“Heather Hannah was the one to suggest that we host this event and when it got looked into everyone was excited about it,” she said

Paulina Reyes, a sophomore pre-med major from Chihuahua, Mexico, said the day made her feel as if sitting back and reading a book wasn’t just a waste of her time because it was an actual event on campus. She got the chance to read “You Always Change the Love of Your Life (for Another Love or Another Life),” by Amalia Andrade.

Jessica Headrick, a sophomore psychology major from Sublette, had time to stop by in between classes and read a couple of her own books. She decided to read “How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe.”

“I think students, in general, should check out the library more and D.E.A.R. Day was a start for that,” said Headrick.

Reyes and Headrick both believe it was a great opportunity to take a couple of minutes out of their day to read. Norin thought that this event can be continued at Seward. Both the students and Norin were filled with excitement when it came to D.E.A.R. Day. They all agreed that the next one could not come fast enough.