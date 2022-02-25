CMC encourages spiritual growth

Reece Hay

Are you looking to grow spiritually? CMC is a place for fellowship, growing a deeper relationship with God and a place to worship.

“It’s a place to fellowship with each other, pray for each other, and drive into a great word” said Faith Clifton, Education major.

CMC helps each individual grow spiritually and be able to have a group that has the same beliefs as them. People should join because it’s a great way to meet new people who have a love for Christ. There are a variety of different students and backgrounds as well.