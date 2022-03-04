KYLIX club president, Melissa Alvarez is from Guymon, Oklahoma. Alvarez is majoring in art because she has always loved art.

What are your favorite hobbies? What do you like to do?

Oh my gosh, what do I not like to do is the question. I am very crafty, I like to say I am creative. I am into the arts, so I love to write and draw. I love to just speak with an open mind to people. I like soccer — I like to be active, I guess, I am an athlete by heart as well. I don’t know, I do it all.

What do you think makes you unique among your peers?

I would definitely say I have a lot of patience or a high tolerance for a lot of things that most people generally wouldn’t — little kids, the elderly, time in general. I’m actually going to substitute tomorrow for fifth or sixth graders in Guymon. It’s fun, I love it! It’s what I do for fun on Fridays.

What is your favorite sports team?

I would say the U.S. soccer girls team because they are soccer and they are the U.S. and they are so badass. They have won, what is it, four World Cups.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

I cannot stand it when someone reiterates to me when it is common sense. When you already know what to do and they tell you again to just tell you again or bother you or mess you up.

Who inspires you to be the best version of yourself?

My uncle. I have an uncle that is an artist and most days it is him. Also, it’s me, I joke that I call myself ‘Sergeant Melissa’ because I have to get it done and just do it. There is no one else that is gonna help me but myself.

What is your favorite movie? What is your favorite scene?

I really like Beetlejuice. I think the finale when they are dancing ‘Ok, I believe you’ — just the end.

If it is your last meal on Earth, what are you eating? Why?

I am not a picky eater at all so this is hard. Maybe my aunt’s steak — she owns a restaurant in Guymon, Los Tres Potrillos. They have the best parrillada — it’s basically fajitas but just the way she makes them is phenomenal. Don’t tell my mother though.

Why did you choose to come to Seward County Community College?

In all reality, I wanted to come to school but then things happened. I told myself ‘Okay we aren’t going anymore’ then my boyfriend said ‘You need to go. What are you going to do? You like school, go.’ He encouraged the definite push. I would have never came — he was the inspiration, motivation to keep it going.

Why did you pick art as your major?

Since I was little I have always loved art and putting things together. My brain just functions in a super crazy, extravagant manner that most people are like ‘where is all this creativeness coming from’ and I’m just like it’s within me. I just have always loved art.

What is your go-to song? Why?

Out of all the songs in the world [laughing]. It’s called “Bloom” by 6lack. The vibe and the way it is laid out. Wherever you are or whatever you are doing you can put it on and it is like magic. It changes the world just a little bit. It makes you feel okay and you got this.

What fictional character do you identify most with? Why?

Strawberry Shortcake. Ever since I was little I think she is so sweet. She is very caring and she always looks fabulous in her outfits. All these cool hats, outfits and shoes. I just really like the color pink as well.