Introducing the next best pet

The Lionhead rabbit hopped to America to become the next best pet
Having a pet is often part of growing up. Most students have had a cat, dog or even a goldfish, but what about a rabbit? Some breeds of rabbits are loving and as trainable as a dog. The Lionhead rabbit is a newer breed in the United States and offers quite a few benefits as a loveable ball of fur.
Lionhead Rabbits by Salina Byrd
