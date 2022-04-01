Molly Adams

What is the thing that will finally break the internet?

I think that there are a couple of things that could break the internet, especially politics or social media.

What are the best and worst purchases you have ever made?

I don’t know if I really have had the worst purchase because I think about things before I buy them. Probably one of my best ones was my softball glove because my old one was terrible.

What food have you never eaten but really want to try?

So one of my teammates is from Canada and she said poutine is really good and that is what I want to try.

Where are some unusual or favorite places you’ve ever been?

I love Montana. I just love the mountains and how nice the weather is up there in the summer and then probably Red River [New Mexico]. I just like being in the mountains, honestly.

What makes you roll your eyes every time you hear it?

Probably when people repeat themselves three or four times throughout the day, about the same topic.

If you could play for a professional softball team, who would you play for? Why?

I would play for UCLA. I honestly couldn’t tell you why I’ve always loved their program and that has always been my dream school.

What movie or video always makes you laugh, no matter how many times you see it?

Probably one of the funniest ones I’ve watched was Beverly Hills Ninja with my boyfriend.

If a song could describe you, what song would it be? Why?

It’s hard because I listen to so many ones. I would probably say “Inner Demons” by Julia Brennan because I am one that has always had internal struggles. To me, that song describes how I feel and it’s kind of sad but it just puts me in a good mood. I know I’m strong enough to fight anything that I struggled with.

What T.V. show would you like to be in? Why?

I would probably want to be in All American because I love watching football. That’s what that whole show is based off of.