Kansas rapper expresses need for creativity

Tables of pizza and cookies is an enticing view, especially at lunchtime when the smell of melted cheese and spices makes the mouth water. This is the tactic the library used to invite students to attend their speaker event. On Friday, the library hosted Cash Hollistah, a rapper from Salina, to speak about his career and creative writing.

Gallery | 15 Photos Megan Berg Because this event happened at noon, the library provides pizza for lunch. The pizza is made by Seward County Community College’s own cafeteria, Great Western Dining. There is many different options including pepperoni, veggie, meat lovers, sausage and cheese.