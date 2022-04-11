Kansas rapper expresses need for creativity
Tables of pizza and cookies is an enticing view, especially at lunchtime when the smell of melted cheese and spices makes the mouth water. This is the tactic the library used to invite students to attend their speaker event. On Friday, the library hosted Cash Hollistah, a rapper from Salina, to speak about his career and creative writing.
Megan Berg is an SCCC freshman majoring in mass communications. She is an 18-year-old native to Southwest Kansas having been...