Lady Saints exchange wins, losses with Broncbusters

The Lady Saints played a doubleheader against Garden City Community College. They won game one and lost game two. Their record is now 20-18 for the season.

Ireland Caro pitched for the entire first game. Caro faced a total 25 batters while she pitched. Madeline Pack received five runs that she batted in, and she scored two runs. Beth Denney was up to bat four times, and she scored two runs and received three runs that she batted in. Molly Adams also received three runs that she batted in, and she scored two runs. The final score for the first game was 12-4.

Ellie Stember pitched for the start of the game, and Ireland Caro pitched for the end of the game. While pitching, Stember faced a total of 16 batters and Caro faced a total of 15 batters. Paris Brienesse was the only batter to receive a run that she batted in. Beth Denney went up to bat three times and was the only batter to score a run. The final score for the second game was 1-3.

The Lady Saints’ next game is April 21 vs Dodge City Community College. They will be playing a doubleheader; the first game starts at 1 p.m. and the second game starts at 3 p.m.