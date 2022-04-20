Celebrating awareness in April
Celebrating differences is what April is all about. April is Autism Awareness month. Autism Awareness month is all about spreading awareness to increase a better understanding of people with autism. In 1972, the Autism Society, Autism Acceptance month emphasized the need for public awareness to promote acceptance, celebrating the differences, and being more inclusive towards autistic individuals around us.
Autism Awareness Month by Reece Hay
Reece Hay is a freshman at SCCC and is majoring in psychology. She is 19-year-old and was born and raised in Liberal. Hay...