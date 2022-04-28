Into the jungle

Student explains Upton Sinclair’s famous work through art

Megan Berg, Features Editor|April 28, 2022|59 Views

As a part of the final, students of American Literature II were required to pick a book by an American author and create a presentation on it. Lori Muntz, an English instructor, gave many options on what the presentation could include: an artist rendition of the book, a ted talk, a book club-like discussion and a slide show.

Amy Whitaker, a behavioral science major from Liberal, gave her presentation on “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair on Wednesday. “The Jungle” follows an immigrant family coming to the United States and the harsh conditions workers endure in the meat-packing industry.

webIMG_8816
Gallery|9 Photos
Megan Berg
Amy Whitaker, a behavioral science major from Liberal, presents her slideshow on a study of creative interpretation using “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair. The presentation was a final assignment for American Literature II. The presentation included different paintings based on jungles and different insights from Whitaker on the book.