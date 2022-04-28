Into the jungle

As a part of the final, students of American Literature II were required to pick a book by an American author and create a presentation on it. Lori Muntz, an English instructor, gave many options on what the presentation could include: an artist rendition of the book, a ted talk, a book club-like discussion and a slide show.

Amy Whitaker, a behavioral science major from Liberal, gave her presentation on “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair on Wednesday. “The Jungle” follows an immigrant family coming to the United States and the harsh conditions workers endure in the meat-packing industry.