Saints on the Street: Students appreciate favorite teachers

While growing up, some students develop a favorite teacher or a teacher who has inspired them to keep going and to do what they love. Some students have finally met their favorite teacher here at Seward and some have had theirs for years. A way a teacher can be a student’s favorite is either by how they teach or how they treat the student. Teachers can inspire them to do what they love or reach their dreams. Nursing major, Tristin White from Forgan, Oklahoma says his high school woodshop teacher is his favorite because he would tell his stories about him and his classmates building stuff in his classroom which inspired him to do art using wood.