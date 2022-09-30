Super sophomore, Rosa Turcios is majoring in Liberal Arts, and she is from Guymon, Oklahoma. Turcios describes herself as yellow for a color because it is a happy color.

What is the quote you go by? Why?

The quote that I go by right now is fake it till you make it because when you fake it it eventually just becomes habitual, and you’re just set.

If you could listen to only one song for the rest of your life what would it be? Why?

Probably a song in Spanish called, Cuando Fuimos Nada by Joss Favela because it reminds me a lot of when I was little. My mom would sing and listen to that song all the time.

If you could live in a TV show what would it be? Why? Who is your favorite character?

Jane The Virgin because there’s things always happening. It’s never slowing down. I love it. My favorite character would probably be Petra because she gives off this evil, I’m coming for your throat vibe at the beginning. Then you get to know a little bit more about who she is as a person and why she is the way she is. She probably is the one that has the biggest redemption arc in the entire series.

If you could be a color what color would you be? Why?

Yellow because it is so happy.

If you were given one wish what would you wish for? Why?

To get my siblings to the States because they have been in Honduras their entire lives, and I really just wanna get them here to this country.

If you could go into the past or future, which would you choose? Why?

I would choose the future because the future technically is unwritten so I can see the possibility for different outcomes.

If you could automatically pass any class. What class would it be? Why?

Math, because I can’t math for garbage. The math ain’t mathing because I don’t even know how to math.

If you could stay any age for the rest of your life, what age would it be? Why?

If I could stay any age for the rest of my life it would be 17, because I feel like I felt the most free when I was 17.

What do you like to do in your free time? Why?

I like listening to all kinds of music. I also like singing and attempting to draw. I sing everything, and I usually like to draw some type of plant life.

What is your dream future life? Why?

I always picture myself retiring somewhere in the woods because it is more peaceful. Me and the woods with whoever my husband is, three kids, and grandkids eventually.