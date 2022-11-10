Win Against Butler Community College Secures Ticket to NJCAA Tournament.
On Saturday, November 5th, the Lady Saints volleyball team faced off against Butler Community College for the Regional Championship. On the Greenhouse floor, Butler pushed them to a 4th set but proved unsuccessful and the Lady Saints are now the 2022 Region 6 and Plains District champions. Their next match will take place on November 17th in West Plains, Missouri at the NJCAA National Tournament.
