Win Against Butler Community College Secures Ticket to NJCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, November 5th, the Lady Saints volleyball team faced off against Butler Community College for the Regional Championship. On the Greenhouse floor, Butler pushed them to a 4th set but proved unsuccessful and the Lady Saints are now the 2022 Region 6 and Plains District champions. Their next match will take place on November 17th in West Plains, Missouri at the NJCAA National Tournament.

Ashanti Thompson, Reporter|November 10, 2022

Gallery|7 Photos
Ashanti Thompson
With a packed greenhouse, Sophomore Sarah Cruz kills a ball on the outside gaining a point for the Lady saints. Cruz has been awarded First-Team All-Conference for the second year in a row.