Daniel Grandez

Grandez relaxes on the couch in the music cave. He does this often while waiting for his friends.

If there’s one place in Liberal you’d recommend food from, where is it and why?

El Pastorsito. They have good food. A lot of people like it and I haven’t heard a single complaint about it.

What would you say is your favorite genre/band for music?

I’ve been experimenting with different music, such as indie. I do like hip hop, but not like rap. I don’t mind rap though.

Which season would you prefer it to be year-round?

Probably summer because of no school and lots of free time on my hands. I also am outdoors a lot more. It used to be winter since I like the aesthetics. However, I don’t like being out in the cold for too long.

Who would you say is the most influential person in your life?

Of my 19 years of being alive, my dad has been there to catch me and raise me, so I would say my dad is my most influential person.

Where would you say is your favorite place on campus to hang out?

Just anywhere where I can talk and joke around with my friends. So I don’t really have a favorite place.

Who would you say is your favorite instructor at SCCC?

It’s between Darin [Workman] and Magda [Silva]. They both help me with school work and things outside of school. I don’t think I could choose one over the other.

Do you have any particular hobbies you enjoy?

If I have to choose a hobby, it’d be videogames or learning the guitar. Though I don’t have as much time for hobbies due to work, I wish I did though.

If you could have one wish of yours granted, what would it be and why?

I would want a really high IQ. Like 200 to 300’s since it’s like a universal thing it could help me throughout life to be successful.

What would you say is your biggest goal in life?

Big house, big money, big everything.

What piece of advice have you been given that you believe has helped you?

I’ve heard this every now and then: “You either win or learn. The only way to lose is to stop trying all together.”