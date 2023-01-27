SCCC library hosts second chess tournament

Choices are to be made as the second chess tournament begins in the Seward County Community College library. The first chess tournament was also held in the library last year during the fall semester.

This year there were a total of seven participants, and the competition went on for two hours. The participants were able to play on new boards this year through the grant the library received from the American Library Association.

The library of SCCC hopes that more people will come to play against anyone instead of just their family members. Their next tournament will be in April, with the date and time being determined. For more information contact the Director of Library Services, Casandra A. Norin ([email protected]), or the Library Technicians Emery V. Swagerty ([email protected]) and Margaret Thompson ([email protected]).